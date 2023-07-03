Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Initiates Rating Reiterated at 3M

3M reissued their initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $113,926,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

