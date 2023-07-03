Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

FRLN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,988. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

