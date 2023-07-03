Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.70

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 30545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

