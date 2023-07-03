Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

FRLA stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,799. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 853,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,863 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 476.5% during the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 34.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

