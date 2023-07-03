Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) and Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $136.09 million 0.47 -$42.31 million ($0.57) -1.29 Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -0.92

Wavefront Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wavefront Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.1% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wavefront Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flotek Industries and Wavefront Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Wavefront Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -5.98% -119.61% -21.67% Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wavefront Technology Solutions beats Flotek Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites. Wavefront Technology Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.