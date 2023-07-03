Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FLXS stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
