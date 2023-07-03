Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

