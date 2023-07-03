Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.39. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

