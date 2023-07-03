First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.17. 889,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.