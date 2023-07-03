First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.17. 889,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.75.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.