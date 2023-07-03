First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. 37,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

