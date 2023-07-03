First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.61

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 15245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

