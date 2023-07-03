First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.54. 1,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $106.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
