First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.54. 1,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $106.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

