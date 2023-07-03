First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,095. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 97,195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.