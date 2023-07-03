First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,095. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
