First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of FHB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

