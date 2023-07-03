Financial Comparison: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04% Zeta Global -42.45% -222.58% -58.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.16 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.56 Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.07 -$279.24 million ($1.86) -4.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 409.26%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.56%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Volatility and Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

