Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Up 86.5% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 182,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

