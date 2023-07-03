Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.16. 463,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,668. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

