Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $28.78 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR remained flat at $90.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,190. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.