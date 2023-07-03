Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $111.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.