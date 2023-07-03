FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,931,867.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,018,530. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.