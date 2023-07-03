Euler Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $530,884.03 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Euler has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and approximately $530,884.03 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00007144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

