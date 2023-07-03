Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.77. 657,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,065. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.