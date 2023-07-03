Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

