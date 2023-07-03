Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $221.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.