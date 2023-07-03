Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $866.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $357.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

