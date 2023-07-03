Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 19,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,376. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Articles

