ELIS Trading 33.4% Higher This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ELIS has a total market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $1,800.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11299367 USD and is up 23.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,082.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

