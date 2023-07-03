Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $24.85.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

