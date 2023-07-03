Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

DT opened at $51.47 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

