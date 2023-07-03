Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Drax Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
Drax Group Increases Dividend
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
