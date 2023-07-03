Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

