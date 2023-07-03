Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diversey by 228.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 119,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Price Performance

About Diversey

Diversey stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

