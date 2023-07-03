Didier Papadopoulos Sells 57,873 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. 15,259,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,941. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

