DeltaFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,017.74 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $21,017.74 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

