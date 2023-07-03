Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 255,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.