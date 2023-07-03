Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.66

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 70017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.01.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

