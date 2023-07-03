Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.97 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $6.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

