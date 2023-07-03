Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.67.
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CR opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$854.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.