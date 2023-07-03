Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

Shares of CR opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$854.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7849928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

