Credit Suisse Group Raises Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Price Target to GBX 850

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 824 ($10.48) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) target price on the stock.

Informa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFPJF remained flat at $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. Informa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

