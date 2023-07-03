Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

