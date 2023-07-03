Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

