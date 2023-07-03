Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

CVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:CVO opened at C$8.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$9.43.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.23 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

