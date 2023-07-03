Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.61 or 0.00031374 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $65.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

