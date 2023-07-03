Contrasting Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.97 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.37 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

(Free Report)

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

