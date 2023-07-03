Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Conn’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CONN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Conn’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

