Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. Concentrix has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $3,908,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

