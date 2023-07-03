Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,211. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.