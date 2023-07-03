Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $88.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

