Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITA. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,141,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,436,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,044,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 533,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

