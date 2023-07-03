Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. 100,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,931. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

