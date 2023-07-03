Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 10,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coffee

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

