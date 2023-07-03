Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CFG opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

